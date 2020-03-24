From the edtior: This just in

You are the owner of this article.
From the editor

Strange days indeed, to borrow a line from John Lennon.

Let’s all take a moment for a deep breath in ... and out. OK, here we go.

This week’s print edition of The Weekly Calistogan will look a little different. Aside from the nearly cover to cover mono-theme, this week, and likely for some weeks to come, the sports section has been reduced to one page. There are no sporting events, anywhere, for Gus and the sports team to report on. Likewise, there is no weekly calendar. Everything has been cancelled.

Developments having to do with the coronavirus are happening quickly, worldwide and here at home. As with the wildfires, during the current coronavirus situation events are changing day by day and hour by hour.

Since the city’s announcement Friday of the home shelter restrictions, three cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Napa County (none as of Tuesday in Calistoga), Cal Mart has drastically changed its operations, and no groups are now allowed gather for sporting or other activities at our parks.

When I lived in Hawaii (sorry, I’m trying to cut down on my Hawaii references) the daily newspaper was, and still is, called West Hawaii Today. We fondly referred to it as West Hawaii Yesterday, however.

The same can be said for The Weekly Calistogan. By the time it’s on your doorstep, it’s news that’s at least a day old. Most of the time it doesn’t matter. It’s not like we’re trading stocks here; news of a crab feed, an art event, or results of city council meeting don’t change a few days later.

The Weekly Calistogan is really a twofold enterprise: the online version, and the physical newspaper. On our website, all articles related to the coronavirus are specially tagged so everyone can read them for free. We also did this during the wildfires. Which is why I recommend checking, if you can, The Weekly Calistogan’s website for the most current things happening in our town.

This is also a good time to mention that you can now get free access to the e-edition until April 3. We made it really easy. Go to theweeklycalistogan.com and click on the e-edition link at the top left of the site and a menu will come up asking you to log on or sign up for free.

Meanwhile, as the collective stress from the unknown in all this is almost palpable, I like to think I’m keeping my cool, but a small, long-lost, tick in my right eye has returned. If you haven’t tried it, Celestial Seasonings makes a tea called Tension Tamer that actually lives up to its name. I recommend it.

And the good news is we can still get out and get some fresh air, go to Cal Mart and wave at our neighbors across the produce section. Restaurants in town are still open for pick up and delivery, and on Saturday the Farmers’ Market will be open where, again, you can wave to your neighbors from 6 feet away.

Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

