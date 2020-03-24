From the edtior: This just in

The same can be said for The Weekly Calistogan. By the time it’s on your doorstep, it’s news that’s at least a day old. Most of the time it doesn’t matter. It’s not like we’re trading stocks here; news of a crab feed, an art event, or results of city council meeting don’t change a few days later.

The Weekly Calistogan is really a twofold enterprise: the online version, and the physical newspaper. On our website, all articles related to the coronavirus are specially tagged so everyone can read them for free. We also did this during the wildfires. Which is why I recommend checking, if you can, The Weekly Calistogan’s website for the most current things happening in our town.

This is also a good time to mention that you can now get free access to the e-edition until April 3. We made it really easy. Go to theweeklycalistogan.com and click on the e-edition link at the top left of the site and a menu will come up asking you to log on or sign up for free.