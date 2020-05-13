From the Mayor: Patience, understanding, the budget and resources

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the days and weeks under shelter-at-home directives continue, we understand these circumstances can be frustrating and frightening. The concerns over the personal financial impacts and anxieties over not being able to gather with loved ones and friends can be overwhelming. As a state, county and city we have held strong and it has made a difference. So much so that the state and county public health officials with whom we are aligned during this unprecedented event are beginning to modify and relax elements of the shelter at home orders. As the coming days and weeks approach stay tuned for the changes in these circumstances via the city and county websites listed below and through Nixle alerts.

Please continue to be responsible and respectful. Wear your face covering when entering public spaces. Maintain a minimum of six feet of physical distance. Please continue to share your appreciation for those essential workers that make it possible for us to live our lives as differently as we now do. You don’t have to like the “rules” but for the health and safety of those around you please adhere to the regulations; it’s the right thing to do.