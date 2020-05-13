From the Mayor: Patience, understanding, the budget and resources

As the days and weeks under shelter-at-home directives continue, we understand these circumstances can be frustrating and frightening. The concerns over the personal financial impacts and anxieties over not being able to gather with loved ones and friends can be overwhelming. As a state, county and city we have held strong and it has made a difference. So much so that the state and county public health officials with whom we are aligned during this unprecedented event are beginning to modify and relax elements of the shelter at home orders. As the coming days and weeks approach stay tuned for the changes in these circumstances via the city and county websites listed below and through Nixle alerts.
Please continue to be responsible and respectful. Wear your face covering when entering public spaces. Maintain a minimum of six feet of physical distance. Please continue to share your appreciation for those essential workers that make it possible for us to live our lives as differently as we now do. You don’t have to like the “rules” but for the health and safety of those around you please adhere to the regulations; it’s the right thing to do.
Your city council and city staff have begun preparing our budget for the next fiscal year which starts July 1. While there are many unknowns regarding the complete effect of COVID-19, it is certain that the financial impacts to our city, much like the financial impacts to our families and businesses, have been and will continue to be significant. We are working hard to minimize the effect on core services provided by the city but sacrifices will need to be made. We are fortunate that we have a relatively significant reserve to help us through this period but it will not be enough on its own. As always, we will be transparent and we welcome your input as we work through the budgeting process. Visit the city website to see when the budget meetings will be held and how to participate.
If you are experiencing financial or food access issues please reach out for assistance. We may not be able to solve for long-term financial impacts but we can assist with access to resources for immediate needs. There are programs available for food access as well. No Calistogan should go hungry.
Stay safe. Stay healthy. Stay strong. Be patient. Be kind to one another!
Chris Canning, Mayor
