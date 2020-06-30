From the Mayor: Please be responsible and respectful regarding COVID-19 and fireworks

We continue to be impacted by COVID-19 and its effects on our community. As we head into this holiday weekend and celebrate our Independence, it is important to remember our Inter-Dependence — we are all linked by the air we share, and the health of our community is a shared responsibility. It is important to take the proper precautions to ensure that we can keep our most vulnerable residents safe, our businesses open and avoid another economic shut down and additional family hardships.
There are very simple actions you can take to contribute to reducing the spread of COVID-19 in Calistoga. Maintain a physical distance of at least six feet whenever possible. Wear a face covering, they are now required when inside any public place and outside when six feet of distance between people cannot be maintained. It is not just the responsible and respectful thing to do, it is also the law.
As a resident, if you see someone not wearing a face covering in a situation where they should, politely ask them to do so. If you are a business and your customer is not wearing a face covering tell them to do so, if they choose not to comply it is your responsibility and right to refuse them service.
Avoid gatherings and parties with people from outside your household. This is critically important, as many recent positive COVID-19 cases in Calistoga are a result of gathering between households. Keep any necessary gatherings to small intimate groups and wear your face coverings. The final simple action is to wash or sanitize your hands regularly and avoid touching your face.
While we are all disappointed that there will be no Fourth of July parade or fireworks show this year because of the pandemic, please remember that the use of fireworks within the City of Calistoga and the County of Napa is illegal. Under no circumstances are residents, businesses or visitors permitted to use them for any purpose. More than it simply being unlawful, it is extremely dangerous. The use of fireworks dramatically increases the risk of causing a fire within our community. We are in one of the driest seasons on record and we have already experienced our first Red Flag warning. The momentary excitement you might receive from your own flash or bang will pail in comparison to the devastation that could cause. We all have a responsibility to make every effort to reduce and eliminate activities that could lead to a wildfire.
If a family member, a friend, or a neighbor is engaging in this activity please ask them to stop immediately. If their illegal actions continue, please report it to the police (942-2810). We must all work together to keep our community safe!
Stay safe and enjoy your holiday weekend responsibly and respectfully. Happy Fourth of July!
Chris Canning
Mayor, City of Calistoga
