From the Mayor: Please be responsible and respectful regarding COVID-19 and fireworks

While we are all disappointed that there will be no Fourth of July parade or fireworks show this year because of the pandemic, please remember that the use of fireworks within the City of Calistoga and the County of Napa is illegal. Under no circumstances are residents, businesses or visitors permitted to use them for any purpose. More than it simply being unlawful, it is extremely dangerous. The use of fireworks dramatically increases the risk of causing a fire within our community. We are in one of the driest seasons on record and we have already experienced our first Red Flag warning. The momentary excitement you might receive from your own flash or bang will pail in comparison to the devastation that could cause. We all have a responsibility to make every effort to reduce and eliminate activities that could lead to a wildfire.