Get reading with Calistoga Soroptimists on Read Across America Day
From coast to coast, more than 45 million readers, both young and old, are gearing up for the nation’s largest reading celebration—the National Education Association’s (NEA) Read Across America Day on Tuesday, March 2.
Here at Calistoga Elementary, the Soroptimist International of Calistoga’s (SIC) Read Aloud Partners are assisted by community volunteers, parents, teachers, First Responders, students, and elected officials to do their part to deliver the very important reading message: Kids who read, and who are read to, do better in school and help build great public schools. Launched in 1998 as a way to get kids excited about reading, NEA’s Read Across America often incorporates Dr. Seuss books full of tongue twisters and giggles.
Our SIC Read Aloud Partners read weekly to their classes via Zoom and look forward to a time when they can return to the classroom in person. All students at CES receive RAPP book gifts three times a year to help build family libraries in their homes.
Everyone can participate in this worthwhile cause. You might read to a class on ZOOM, donate to the local library or our RAPP Book Fund or encourage your own children to pick up a book and read — everyone can do something on March 2. Please contact tbouligny@gmail.com if you would like to read to a class on Tuesday, March 2.
For more information about our local Read Aloud Partners, please contact me or NEA’s Read Across America, www.readacrossamerica.org, for resources and recommended book titles.
Trudy Bouligny
Calistoga