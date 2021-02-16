Get reading with Calistoga Soroptimists on Read Across America Day

From coast to coast, more than 45 million readers, both young and old, are gearing up for the nation’s largest reading celebration—the National Education Association’s (NEA) Read Across America Day on Tuesday, March 2.

Here at Calistoga Elementary, the Soroptimist International of Calistoga’s (SIC) Read Aloud Partners are assisted by community volunteers, parents, teachers, First Responders, students, and elected officials to do their part to deliver the very important reading message: Kids who read, and who are read to, do better in school and help build great public schools. Launched in 1998 as a way to get kids excited about reading, NEA’s Read Across America often incorporates Dr. Seuss books full of tongue twisters and giggles.