Go 'Green' and bring your own bag to the Farmers' Market

Calistoga Farmers Market

Calistoga Farmers Market, March 28, 2020. 

 Tim Carl

As an Advisory Committee for the Calistoga Farmers’ Market, we as a committee want to do the most possible to move toward Calistoga going “Green.” As a community, we all know to bring our reusable bags when going grocery shopping. Therefore, being an Advisory Committee, we would like to suggest that you bring your own bags to the Farmers’ Market to make your purchase(s). This would eliminate the use of the many plastic bags that are purchased by the vendors, resulting in a savings to the vendors, less plastic in your homes, and less plastic in general. And, we all know how bad plastic is. We hope you will join us in Calistoga going Green. 

Calistoga Farmers’ Market Advisory Committee

Local band New Skye plays an eclectic blend of Country Rock, Americana, Blues and Jazz at the Calistoga Farmers' Market.

Calistoga Farmers Market Halloween

The winners at the Market's vendor decoration contest, Nov. 1, 2014

