Grateful for American Rescue Plan

There has been much for which to be grateful in my life. The recent actions of President Biden announcing the American Rescue Plan, however, top my list.

This plan, for which the president asked for bipartisan support, passed with every Republican voting against it, even though their constituents will equally benefit from the leadership of the Democrats.

First, 85% of households will receive $1,400 a person — which means a family of four may receive $5,600 in direct relief.

Second, it extends unemployment insurance. a lifeline for families.

And more: It invests heavily in child care, the need for which has been demonstrated over the last year; it provides resources to get children back in school; it aims to cut child poverty in half; it will lower health care premiums for millions.