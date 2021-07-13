Hamlin’s Wizard Oil visits Calistoga with 'cure all'

It was July of 1880 and little MaryEllen Corcoran, having just turned 12 years old, had taken the long trip from San Francisco to Calistoga to visit her Auntie Mae, her mother’s sister. She felt very gown up. As the train pulled into the depot, MaryEllen looked out the window and saw Auntie Mae waiting for her, she knew she was in for an adventure. That always happened with Auntie Mae.

It was already late in the afternoon and getting hot. Auntie Mae had explained that even though the weather averages around 80 degrees, for no reason at all it shoots up to 110. MaryEllen’s first treat was going to a big, fancy hotel to eat in their dining room. Afterwards Auntie Mae led her back out toward Sam Brannan’s hot springs resort.

There were people everywhere walking and talking. “Who are all these people?” MaryEllen asked, “I thought you said only about 450 people live in your town?”

“That’s true,” Auntie Mae replied, “but during the months April to August we’ll see more than 3,000 visitors come to stay at the resort, they seem to just keep a’comin.”