Hamlin’s Wizard Oil visits Calistoga with 'cure all'

It was July of 1880 and little MaryEllen Corcoran, having just turned 12 years old, had taken the long trip from San Francisco to Calistoga to visit her Auntie Mae, her mother’s sister. She felt very gown up. As the train pulled into the depot, MaryEllen looked out the window and saw Auntie Mae waiting for her, she knew she was in for an adventure. That always happened with Auntie Mae.
It was already late in the afternoon and getting hot. Auntie Mae had explained that even though the weather averages around 80 degrees, for no reason at all it shoots up to 110. MaryEllen’s first treat was going to a big, fancy hotel to eat in their dining room. Afterwards Auntie Mae led her back out toward Sam Brannan’s hot springs resort.
There were people everywhere walking and talking. “Who are all these people?” MaryEllen asked, “I thought you said only about 450 people live in your town?”
“That’s true,” Auntie Mae replied, “but during the months April to August we’ll see more than 3,000 visitors come to stay at the resort, they seem to just keep a’comin.”
As they got closer to the resort, off in an empty space, there it was, the most amazing thing MaryEllen had ever seen. It was a large, canopied, horse-drawn wagon with signs that read “Hamlin’s Wizard Oil.” They were all dressed up in silk top hats, frock coats, pinstriped trousers, and patent leather shoes with spats. They were all singing and even passing out songbooks. Auntie Mae explained that Hamlin’s would come through every year about this time selling their magic elixir and they came all the way from Illinois! One man was talking so loud to the crowd, and he said his Wizard Oil could cure anything from earaches to pneumonia to cancer, plus you could give it to sick cows and horses. Plus, the man said, you can rub it on a sore or swallow it; either way you would be cured! Auntie Mae didn’t believe a word of it and never bought a bottle, but said it was good entertainment. MaryEllen never forgot her adventures in Calistoga.
Note: Hamlin’s Wizard Oil was first produced in 1861 in Chicago by magician John A. Hamlin and his brother Lysander. It was made of 50-75% alcohol with a bit of camphor, ammonia, chloroform, sassafras, cloves and turpentine, or whatever ingredients they had on hand.
By 1916 the company was fined $200 under the 1906 Pure Food and Drug Act. The charge in question had been filed by the U.S. District Attorney for the No. District of Illinois acting on a report by the Secretary of Agriculture. Hamlin’s had already begun changing their labeling adding specific ingredients, but was ordered to remove the claim of cancer cure. This they did and continued in business.
Traveling performing troupes such as Hamlin’s advertised their product in medicine shows initially across the Midwest then followed immigrant trails west.
Editor's note: MaryEllen is a fictional character created by the author "to weave the story so that readers may connect one way or another."
Memory as recorded by IC Adams; “A company that used to come every year was Hamlin Wizard Oil and another was Brother Benjamin’s Remedies”