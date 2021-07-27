 Skip to main content
Hearts and Hands Preschool thanks donors

Hearts and Hands Preschool thanks donors

Hearts and Hands

Hearts and Hands Preschool Board Member Millie Pease, right, handled raffle tickets at the drive-thru fundraiser May 22 at Local Q 707.

 Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan

Hearts and Hands Preschool wishes to thank the many donors to Lil's memorial fund during our May Drive Through Dinner event at Local Q707. 

The outpouring of love in Lil's honor is evidence that she will be terribly missed. Her years of support of our preschool has made early childhood education available to children who otherwise may not have been given this crucial preparation for elementary school.

Thank you to the Ticen family, to all of our community supporters, to Local Q707 for their delicious boxed dinners, and especially to Lil Ticen. Calistoga will not be the same without you. 

Stephanie Duff-Ericksen

Board of Directors, Hearts and Hands Preschool

