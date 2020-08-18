Help save the U.S. Post Office

You have permission to edit this article.
The most important thing we can do to help save the post office is to write letters. Don't text your  cousin — write a letter. Don't email your auntie — send a card. We all like to receive letters and cards, since we aren't doing much face-to-face visiting. Buy stamps. Lots of them (some are really attractive, or carry an important message). Be extravagant: put on more than one stamp. Send off those packages you've been meaning to ship to your kids— that will help tidy your  closets, as well. This is a healthy way to keep in touch and to show our support for our treasured post office. And write all the politicians, friends or foes, to show support for USPS, which we can no longer take for granted. USPS means United States Postal Service. Let's keep it that way. 
 
Martha Casselman
Calistoga

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service is warning states coast to coast that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, even if mailed by state deadlines, raising the possibility that millions of voters could be disenfranchised.

