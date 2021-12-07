Help support Upvalley Boys & Girls Clubs

Looking out on this beautiful valley, as my car winds down St. Helena Road into town, I am reminded, as always, of the importance of beauty in our lives. Yes — career, financial stability, passion, love, family...etc. are all very important; however, let’s not forget about beauty and how it heals the soul.

Too often, we rush by the changing leaves of autumn vineyards or the darkening shades of cerulean blue above the Palisades and forget to stop, gaze in wonder, and be grateful despite hardship.

As I walk into our Clubs lately, I think to myself, "We’ve made it." Our kids are back in the Clubhouses — teens are chatting, laughing, while seeking snacks at the Teen Center. Kindergartners are losing their minds dancing to the beat of a Hip-Hop class. Our Program Director, Bradlie, has 175 kids stomping their feet, joyfully screaming and cheering in the gym, before they begin yet another round of exciting games.

Just as quickly as the world truly shook for us all, it seems to be slowly falling back into place. I have begun to realize that beauty, as we knew it, never really went away, but simply took different forms. At the height of the worst of the Glass fires, my staff sent me a picture of their loading up of one of three evacuated Club families at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, procuring for them hotel rooms, clothing, and a hot meal. And again, light shone in the myriad smiles captured in pictures sent to me, of Club families, sharing their weekly meals we’d arranged for them from local restaurants like PRESS and Gott’s Roadside. I witnessed it again, in the tears of a young mother as we handed her keys to a car, and a check, after she had lost everything. All this beauty unfolding during great hardship.

The best of this organization starts with our community. And, the extraordinary beauty mentioned herein is made possible because of people like you. (The beauty of sharing in times of need.) If you would like to support the children and life-changing programs that we provide every day, please consider donating to our Clubs. The Board of Directors, and staff, promise that we will honor your donation by putting it to good use, caring for the children and families that need us most. Each child helped, supported, and inspired will absolutely add that much more beauty, affirmation and wonder in the world.

Trent Yaconelli

Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga

Executive Director