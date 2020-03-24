Helpful hints for a more relaxing self-isolation

Here are a few helpful hints for making self-isolation a little more comfortable.
Most know about Safeway Delivery, Walmart Delivery, Door Dash and Uber Eats deliveries, as well as Instacart. Most of these websites offer free trial periods.
There is also Amazon Pantry deliveries, with subscriber discounts. Google has a newly revamped delivery service for Android and other users. Black Tie Taxi has also been useful in one-way deliveries.
For your prescription medications, CVS has a neat program where you may, for $5 a month, get unlimited deliveries, which is usually overnight, our present malaise not withstanding.
Quite conveniently, the USPS offers the free "Informed Delivery" platform, that will show you online, the face of your incoming mail envelopes, and when it is scheduled to arrive. They also alert you to when your Amazon deliveries are en route.
This is great for folks at multi-unit complexes with cluster boxes, or anyone at all not inclined to leave the home. Of course, MYSSA.COM provides easy access to your Social Security information, and a method of downloading and printing or sending your Income Verification Letter.
To lighten the mood, there are several websites where you can send personal hard copy postcards to your neighbors, loved ones, or friends.
Going further, this is a wonderful age when we can order relaxing massages to turn it down a notch. After all of that, feel free to utilize the Amazon House Cleaner website if you so desire.
In a more practical sense, there's also utility websites, like PG&E's, that offer the usual auto-pay mechanism, but also hour-by-hour usage data, and ways to chart trends in your household, that may mitigate overusage, and curtail impediments to good health.
Physicians have secure portals, which is a great thing, and you can even participate in one-on-one therapy sessions with head shrinkers, which many insurance plans allow for.
Heck, I even hired a gal for face to face "Healfie " consultations, at a nominal price.
Amazon provides free tech support for certain computers, and they are available 24/7. The PDF DC Reader has a free means of filling and signing documents on your mobile device that can then be sent to whoever you like.
In closing, now that folks receiving Social Security benefits are eligible for EBTs, remarkably, Schwan's Delivery is the only website where you can buy food with your card. Peace Be.
Jarvis William Peay
Napa
