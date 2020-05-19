× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In my memory, our decision to move to Napa County was a quick and happy one.

We were living in Philadelphia, which is a great city in many ways, but just not a great fit for our family for a lot of reasons. We had planned to be there only a year or so, and seven years later we were stuck there with little prospect for leaving.

My wife and I both had decent jobs, after a couple of years of post-2008 turmoil, but neither of us was particularly satisfied or facing any kind of serious career growth.

Then my wife got a call in late 2010 from a former colleague in a luxury hotel chain offering her an attractive job with an up-and-coming resort in some place called Calistoga.

I have recounted this story a couple of times over the years and I have always said it took us just a few seconds to say ‘yes.’

Memory is a funny thing, it turns out. During a week off earlier this month, I had time to dig back through a crowded old email box and ran across a trove of emails from the fall of 2010 when I was discussing the possible move with my parents.

“This whole California job thing has been a very distressing development for both of us, because it is poorly timed and yet it is painfully attractive to us as a family,” I wrote to my father after what must have been a very tense phone call—a phone call I don’t have the faintest memory of.

My father was doubtful, and apparently on that phone call, he raised serious doubts about what such a move might mean for my career. At that time, I didn’t know what I was going to do in the Napa Valley. I had pretty much given up the dream of journalism—the Great Recession had dealt a crippling blow to newspapers, magazines, and broadcasters, so newsrooms were shedding jobs rather than filling them.

Whatever he said, he hit a nerve.

“I guess after 43 years, I would no longer be afraid to disappoint my father, but that’s not the case,” I wrote him the next morning. “I hate disappointing you, or causing you concern and distress. All the more so because everything you say is true, at least arguably so, and I am keenly aware of these issues. That’s why I have made quite clear to [my wife] that it will take an extraordinary offer to make this worth it for either of us.”

He replied that he didn’t mean to suggest he was disappointed, just concerned about my career, which seemed to be headed nowhere.

I tried to be cheerful, or at least philosophical, about things.

“I have grown progressively more at peace with the end of my newspaper career over the years, to the point now where I am now entirely comfortable with the idea—even think it’s for the better, in many respects,” I told my father. “If something drops in my lap … so be it. Otherwise, I don’t find it something worth being distressed about.”

But really, what else was I qualified for?

“There are even some breweries in the immediate area (actually, several world-class ones)—hell, I’ll go volunteer to scrub their kegs until they hire me as an assistant brewer,” I wrote.

When I was writing this, I had no way of knowing what was about to happen. Turns out that just a few months later, the longtime editor of the Weekly Calistogan announced his retirement. I ruthlessly hunted down then-Publisher Doug Ernst and persuaded him to hire me, giving me a nearly unimaginable second act in journalism.

“This is what I wanted to do all along but I thought the chance had passed me by … this could just be the perfect kind of job for me,” I wrote my wife, who was already working in Calistoga while my kids and I packed up the house back in Philadelphia. “It would be a lovely capstone to my career that I had given up hope of having.”

After that, my decisions really were quick and happy, just like I remember them.

“I am having more fun at work now than I have in the 19 years since I last walked out the door of the Orange County Review,” the Virginia newspaper where I had been editor back at age 23 and 24, I told my readers at the Weekly Calistogan just a few weeks after taking the job. “I’m glad to be home.”

Strange to realize how a happy ending can buff the jagged edges off more painful memories.

You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

