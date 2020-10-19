I support Spiro Makras for Calistoga City Council

Four candidates are currently running for two positions on the Calistoga City Council. Among them, I support — and urge you to vote for — Spiro Makras.
Among other things, Spiro supports preservation of Calistoga’s small-town rural character, and developing an economic revitalization plan for downtown. As a successful small business person in the restaurant business, who has also worked in the corporate world, he brings a lot of experience to the table. He understands both the needs of and roadblocks for small businesses, and has great ideas about how to help save small businesses and get them through the tough times now, and how to plan for the future.
Spiro also supports developing a comprehensive housing plan to meet affordable and middle-class housing needs, built in town rather than at its edges. That helps protect Calistoga from suburbanization, but also supports young families who want to live here, where they work. He supports having large employers subsidize workforce housing, as we used to do, for example, when Solage helped subsidize the Palisades Apartments on Brannan Street. He also proposes new ideas for how the city can underwrite infrastructure costs, so citizens aren’t burdened with the kind of big increases in water/sewer rates we’ve seen.
He has great, fiscally responsible suggestions about how the city could look at buying the fairgrounds. He also plans to advocate for issues affecting seniors, and proposes a Senior Advisory Council that would meet regularly and advise the City Council on senior concerns.
Spiro began coming to Calistoga with his family as a small child, and has come here regularly all his life before moving here, so he’s been able to see how things have changed over time, as well as knowing our town from both perspectives — as a townsperson and as a visitor. He is open-minded and has no conflicts of interest; he believes in transparency, listening to constituents, and the importance of innovation.
In addition to great ideas, independence, and a deep love of Calistoga, Spiro’s thoughtfulness, enthusiasm, energy, openness, integrity, and ability to listen are assets that would serve us well as our city council member. He has been unfairly depicted by some, unfortunately, and called a one-issue candidate. Perhaps they see him as a threat to the status quo? I think what he brings to the table is exactly what Calistoga needs in these times.
You don’t have to just take my work for it — you can learn more by visiting his website at: ElectSpiroMakras.com. You can contact him through it, too — or meet him at the Farmer’s Market, where he’s glad to answer your questions. I think you’ll be impressed, and agree with me that he would make a great addition to our city council.
Karen Lynn Ingalls
Calistoga
