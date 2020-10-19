I support Spiro Makras for Calistoga City Council

Four candidates are currently running for two positions on the Calistoga City Council. Among them, I support — and urge you to vote for — Spiro Makras.

Among other things, Spiro supports preservation of Calistoga’s small-town rural character, and developing an economic revitalization plan for downtown. As a successful small business person in the restaurant business, who has also worked in the corporate world, he brings a lot of experience to the table. He understands both the needs of and roadblocks for small businesses, and has great ideas about how to help save small businesses and get them through the tough times now, and how to plan for the future.

Spiro also supports developing a comprehensive housing plan to meet affordable and middle-class housing needs, built in town rather than at its edges. That helps protect Calistoga from suburbanization, but also supports young families who want to live here, where they work. He supports having large employers subsidize workforce housing, as we used to do, for example, when Solage helped subsidize the Palisades Apartments on Brannan Street. He also proposes new ideas for how the city can underwrite infrastructure costs, so citizens aren’t burdened with the kind of big increases in water/sewer rates we’ve seen.