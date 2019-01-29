I’ve been watching businesses close and vacancies rise along Lincoln Avenue over the past year or two, and would like to share my thoughts about this situation. My hope is that the following ideas can be considered and discussed in more detail, and or spark similar ideas.
During the 30 years that I lived in San Francisco, there were two main reasons why I only came here once. First, because neither myself nor my friends wanted to drop $100 for a nice meal or $250 for a hotel room. Still don’t. I don’t begrudge those who do, but in my opinion, Calistoga is missing out on a larger spectrum of Bay Area folk and beyond, who want to enjoy our surrounding nature and small town charms without spending so much money. Second, there wasn’t enough else here in town to do except eat, drink and get a massage, and there still isn’t. This is a lost opportunity. My ideas attempt to address both of these issues. Here goes.
Calistoga would benefit from creating simple, smaller public spaces right on Lincoln Avenue: Spots with circular benches maybe, a chess table here and there; spots where people can sit and face others to talk, sip coffee, play guitar, or just watch the town go by. There really are no such places to do this beyond single benches, which stifles this idea. The area near the Depot seems like a good candidate for this, among others. I like the proposed parkette idea a lot, but in addition, having public nooks directly on Lincoln would help create a needed town buzz.
Calistoga lacks public art. Napa, Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Sebastopol, and even Cloverdale puts us to shame in this regard. Varied types of public art reflects well on a town, and we should have many examples of it along Lincoln, and all over town.
As I’ve traveled up and down California over the past few years, I’ve become aware of the growing popularity of a game called Pickle Ball. We’d do well to get in on this game and build at least two public courts. They’re smaller than tennis courts, and would help attract a growing number of players here. We could also get involved in regional and state-wide tournaments to draw more players and their friends into town.
Similarly, I’m surprised that we don’t have at least two to four public bocce courts. People love to play bocce, and again, we could tap into tournaments against neighboring towns and give another reason to come here. St. Helena has so many courts yet we don’t have a single one. This is a wasted opportunity to enhance our town and give visitors something else to do. I go to our neighboring towns to play bocce, where I then support their eateries. This is sad.
Food trucks are very popular. What about an area on or near Lincoln where two , three or four different types of food trucks could park -- perhaps where the farmer’s market is, or in front of the laundromat, or behind our lovely mural alley, maybe on selected days or hours.
What if we began some sort of festival that attracted outsiders, such as a kite festival, or dog stroll, or parade of banjos or harmonicas or varied instruments (has the name “Calistoga Stompers” been taken already?).
What about an annual artist’s street fair? Close Lincoln to traffic, and draw on Napa, Sonoma, and Lake County artists to supply their own 10-foot by 10-foot canopies (or rent from town) to show and sell their art for a day. Calistoga would get a cut of each art space and businesses would prosper from all the friends and outsiders coming to town for this event.
Could we take better advantage of our beautiful river, like most towns that have one do, and create a promenade that winds along it, or restful, gathering places that perch above it? One area to consider is between the new Lincoln bridge and the windowless red brick building (too late now?). Another obvious one is where the foot crossing is, behind the Community center.
What if downtown Lincoln Avenue went car-less once a month or every now and then? People could mingle and walk freely about, playing games or music. I bet it would be a popular event and draw people from outside, and would organically turn into something unique.
I’ve come to accept that the Four Seasons on Rosedale is coming. I hope that it can learn from Solage across the street by planting many trees and bushes so as to best blend into its scenic surroundings. Seems to me that part of the fear and criticism about new developments involves the perceived additional traffic into town. In this regard, it would also be wise to mimic Solage by encouraging its visitors to use their own legs, or provided bikes to come the short distance into town instead of cars. This will require improved designated lanes for foot traffic and bikes, but will be well worth the tradeoff against car traffic.
Along these same lines, what about a new local business fleet of covered 3-wheeled carriage bikes that go back and forth between the Rosedale area and town? This start up could employ several young and fit local townspeople to do the peddling, and could be a unique, charming, and ecologically clean addition to town. Or what about using old farm vehicles uniquely reconfigured with comfortable seats and leg room, to escort visitors into town and back?
Our great grandchildren would thank us to make every new development in town require both solar panels and rain catchers for grey water. Older homes and buildings could be slowly grandfathered in as well. It wouldn’t hurt Calistoga’s reputation to be out in front of the other towns on this important ecological necessity.
That’s it, for now! I believe that these types of ideas will improve our town, and attract a wider range of visitors to it. I also believe that, though relatively inexpensive, many of these ideas could be partially implemented with the help of volunteers. Besides making ours a friendlier town, these ideas could help spark different restaurants and other businesses here to cater to a wider range of people, without hurting or infringing upon the wine and spa crowd.
In my opinion, another factor to this topic is the raising of rent prices on our businesses, in hopes of attracting an even larger profit. This practice hasn’t been working out so well for our town, nor other towns around the country. I hope that our elected leaders could appeal to our landlords to see how vacant stores hurt all of us in the long run, including them. (And on a personal note, it would be nice to not have to go to Napa or Santa Rosa just to find an affordable short sleeve shirt, pair of jeans, or health food store).
Matt Sarconi
Calistoga