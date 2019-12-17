When Illumination Technologies withdrew our offer to the City of Calistoga in September it was a very difficult decision to make. We found ourselves in a position where the understanding of what we were offering was not substantial enough to allow for a timely deployment.
While there was widespread interest and support for this project, the actions of a small group of residents made it difficult to proceed and would have consumed efforts and energy that could be utilized to benefit other interested and willing communities. Our intent has always been, and continues to be, to offer cities the best possible early wildfire detection and notification systems in order to help prevent loss of life and property, at no cost to cities or taxpayers as it is funded by the telecommunications industry.
Our proposal is an end-to-end solution providing 24/7 state-of-the-art early wildfire detection and monitoring as well as a siren alert system. It is a program we have offered to many cities, towns and counties throughout the state of California. We are actively engaged in discussions and project development with communities within Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Marin, Solano, Los Angeles, and Orange counties. We receive inquires on a weekly basis from municipalities interested in our unique offering.
While we voluntarily withdrew our project consideration from the city, we are proceeding in the county at the locations we identified to the community as early as May. These sites can be utilized to enhance the notification and communication systems for residents of the county as well as the residents of the city. Despite what has been asserted by some, our CEO, Chris Canning, is contractually excluded from receiving any financial benefit from any programs or projects conducted within or around the City of Calistoga.
While we are a private, for-profit company, the work we had proposed for Calistoga was driven by the passion of our employees being current or former residents that have personally experienced wildfire events. Enhancements to the telecommunications infrastructure are proceeding around us every day. Our program offers communities an opportunity to benefit from those improvements while receiving much needed and desired public safety resources that are not being offered by traditional telecommunications development.
Our mission at Illumination Technologies is to offer municipalities the best possible early threat detection, monitoring, and alert systems to help prevent loss of life and property.
Richard Boisselle Project Manager
Illumination Technologies California LLC
Editor's note: According to Jon Gjestvang, chief information officer with Napa County, Illuminations Technologies Inc. has been granted two easement permits for siren towers on county land, one on Rosedale Road, the other on Petrified Forest Road, both outside of Calistoga City limits. The company said it has plans for three other sites in Napa County.
