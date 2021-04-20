In the Country: Bottling and other wine country mysteries

The wine world is loaded with mysteries. Part of the romance of wine is the intrigue of how we moved from a gnarly stick in the ground to something that has a beautiful taste and makes us feel so good. I suppose some things can’t be explained or if there is an explanation, I don’t want to know for fear of losing that romance. Nonetheless, I do ponder some mysteries about the vineyard and the wine.

For example, how does smoke get into a grape? After each fire hereabouts the tragedy of “smoke taint” has been ruinous. Sometimes the fire isn’t that close to the vineyard but the grapes are ruined and all is lost for the winery. Through bad magic somehow the grapes don’t stand a chance when the smoke comes knocking. On the positive side, I suppose I could ask the same question about a variety of other ingredients that get into a grape like tobacco, black tea, licorice, burnt toast, espresso or fruitcake.

Another mystery is the nose of a wine maker. Just based on the bouquet, a wine maker can tell if the wine will be good when the liquid is still new in the barrel. When I smell and taste new wine I am overwhelmed by visions of Welch's Grape Jelly. Any resemblance to what will someday be a fine red wine is lost in my nostrils. I am suspicious that wine makers have nasal implants to enhance that sense.