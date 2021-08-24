In the Country: Dogs and trucks

Our neighboring big-time winery was set to do a big photo shoot for a series of commercials. They warned us in advance that there may be lights, cameras and lots of commotion and could we restrain from using our leaf blower for a few days. We don’t have a leaf blower and I cannot stand the noise they create so that was not a problem. We planned to just stay out of their way but were curious about the whole operation. What would the commercials feature? Would movie stars be involved? Maybe Francis Ford Coppola would be the director.
As the shooting began, nothing much happened in the glaring sun of mid-day. The action began around dinnertime when the light was better. We could hear the film crew barking orders and it seemed that much of the filming was happening among the rows of grapevines. I wondered if they knew that, although every grapevine in the world is different, they do sort of look alike.
When they ran out of grapevines to film, a member of the production team came over to talk about our dog and our old pickup truck. She asked if I would mind visiting the set with our dog and our truck to be included in the commercial. It was my chance at wine country stardom.
The photos in the “Wine Spectator” showed me all I needed to know about the appropriate look. I needed to look “country” but not filthy. I needed to reveal an aura that I knew how to make great wine but I never drank too much. I needed to project that I could drive and repair an expensive tractor but I leave that to others. The look required blue jeans, but not new ones, and boots that showed a little age but not too much. What about the best shirt for the cool wine guy look? Plaid flannel might work in Oregon but not here. I like blue denim shirts but with the blue jeans that look only flies in Canada. Based on the research in the Spectator, I needed to wear a loose fitting white dress shirt with the top buttons loose. The white shirt had to look like one that never went with a suit and tie. I don’t have one of those so I went with my newest V-neck T shirt. Add my coolest wine country hat to the ensemble and I was pleased with the look. I was ready for action with the old Chevy and the dog.
The crew took videos from every possible angle and perspective. The dog’s head drooped out of the passenger side window and the truck chugged along. I was asked to just drive back and forth, with a fixed gaze straight ahead and never ever look at the camera. By all accounts it was a huge success and I hung around with the crew drinking wine and celebrating our creative collaboration.
When we were notified that the commercial was finally released I was excited. I spotted it in my Internet feed and I even saw it once on television. It was short. In it the old truck looks and sounds better than it does in real life. Our dog could be a star. In the commercial he is adorable as his ears and tongue flap in the wind. I am not in the commercial, not even for a split second. Somehow, the producers found a way to edit any image of me out of the video and with it my Hollywood dreams.
A good country song needs to feature a good dog, a much-loved pickup truck and disappointment over dreams. We could write one about my big-time winery commercial experience.
At least I still have my cool wine guy outfit.
Rich Moran is an experienced wine country storyteller.