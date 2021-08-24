In the Country: Dogs and trucks

Our neighboring big-time winery was set to do a big photo shoot for a series of commercials. They warned us in advance that there may be lights, cameras and lots of commotion and could we restrain from using our leaf blower for a few days. We don’t have a leaf blower and I cannot stand the noise they create so that was not a problem. We planned to just stay out of their way but were curious about the whole operation. What would the commercials feature? Would movie stars be involved? Maybe Francis Ford Coppola would be the director.

As the shooting began, nothing much happened in the glaring sun of mid-day. The action began around dinnertime when the light was better. We could hear the film crew barking orders and it seemed that much of the filming was happening among the rows of grapevines. I wondered if they knew that, although every grapevine in the world is different, they do sort of look alike.

When they ran out of grapevines to film, a member of the production team came over to talk about our dog and our old pickup truck. She asked if I would mind visiting the set with our dog and our truck to be included in the commercial. It was my chance at wine country stardom.