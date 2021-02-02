In the Country: My wine country resume

The pandemic has us all spending more time together with family. The togetherness is special and the “stay at home” time is one I will always cherish. Now that my family knows me so well they are encouraging me to find a job that will take me outside of the home. I agree and have decided to look for a wine country job. First thing, I need that wine country resume.
A resume can be tricky to create and I am not sure exactly where to start but after a quick survey in the family, here are just a few of my special skills and experiences that might apply to any job.
Qualifications:
• Expert Gopher Hunter: I know the difference between a gopher hole and a mole track. I have a bucket full of traps of all types and sizes. Although skilled in the hunt, the creatures are elusive and I have not caught very many. When I do catch one, I feel sorry for it. Nonetheless, I remain enthusiastic about the quest.
• Skilled Zucchini Gardener: My vegetable garden is expansive but the only thing that seems to grow is zucchini. The results are so productive that we often have more zucchini than we know what to do with. Some zucchini grow as big as a watermelon. All other vegetables are bought at the farmers market.
• Wooden Remnant Collector: Each project on the property generates a surfeit of ends and pieces of lumber that I may use some day. The collection of scrap lumber has grown into a woodpile that is now the home of skunks and snakes. The day may come when I need that wood.
• Nap Taker Extraordinaire: Some time around 3 p.m. my nap skills reach their zenith. Without fanfare I am able to nod off for the next hour or so. Location is not an issue since I can nap in any room on any horizontal surface.
• Keen Observer of Tourists: They may be absent for now but they will return and I am able to identify them and their habits. For example, most Mustang convertibles are full of tourists ready to do five wine tastings in a day.
• Knowledge of Model Bakery Inventory: Times being what they are, it’s imperative to have access to excellent savory scones and to-go sandwiches. Knowing a menu in advance is a testament to efficiency and productivity and my sensitivity to others.
• Bicycle Tire Repair Specialist: Like magic, bike tires just can’t seem to avoid going flat. Especially the rear one. I am not sure what makes all tires go flat but I suspect rose thorns and gopher teeth. Without hesitation, I am the man to take the bike to the bike shop for repair.
• Rag Creator: It may have been a good shirt in the morning but by dinnertime, any shirt I wear will be a rag. Whether covered by paint or stained by red wine, that $40.00 golf shirt will be in the rag pile soon enough. One cannot have too many rags.
• Surface Pool Cleaner: I am adept at removing leaves from the pool, but only if the leaves are on the water’s surface. A special part of my pool skills inventory is my ability to untangle the pool sweep.
It can be difficult to describe all of my other wine country type skills. Additional expertise includes locating tripped breakers, replacing batteries in smoke alarms (under development), showing others the location of wasp nests so they can do the spraying, and painting without doing any sanding.
Of course, as a long-term resident here, my two most refined and most appreciated skills are tasting wine and hosting friends. These skills really shine when performed together. I can’t wait to develop them further.
Rich Moran will be glad with COVID is over and needs to get out of the house.