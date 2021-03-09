In the Country: Real estate addictions

Remember when there used to be pet shops? Remember looking through the front windows of the pet shop at the puppies? It was a show. The pet shops are mostly gone and it seems every pet is now part of a rescue operation. There are rescue dogs and cats and chickens and horses and iguanas. Good for the pets. The show of gawking into the storefront window is still popular but now the gawking is at the window of the real estate office.

The Realtors are smart and place all for sale properties on little posters in the window to encourage the rubber-neckers. And it’s not just the tourists; we all stop to see what’s happening in the real estate market. The tourists are more vocal than the locals as they peruse the inventory of properties most of which are marked SOLD. I can hear the stunned exclamations when the people from Ohio see what a two-bedroom fixer-upper hereabouts can cost.

All of the properties posted in the windows always look pretty appealing and tug on the heartstrings of what we love about wine country. We look because we are in search of bargains, but there are none. We look because we want to justify what we paid for our property and that does usually happen. White picket fences and raised gardens seem to be a staple of any listing.