In the Country: The woodpile and the skunk

Take a look way back there. Way behind the white picket fence and the olive trees. Way behind the raised garden and the water tanks. What you might lay your eyes on is the woodpile or what others may refer to as the junk pile. Since I created the pile, grew it to its current large size and am the custodian of it, I will refer to our corner as the woodpile. The woodpile is the place where you put things deemed too good to throw away and things you may use someday but probably not any time soon. Maybe never.

The woodpile at our place includes much more than wood. Special items include a large cement mixer with iron wheels that is propelled by an old washing machine motor. It stands next to the metal base of an old mechanical barber’s chair. Piled nearby are weed eaters, electric hedge trimmers and an air compressor. None of them work but one day I plan to watch a YouTube video to get them all going. My collection of broken shovels hangs from a post and a blue tarp covers buckets of large spikes that will come in handy if we need to lay down railroad tracks.