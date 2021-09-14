Inexpensive power shut off tip

A simple and inexpensive way to prepare for power shut offs if one does not have an emergency power generator or solar panels and a backup battery are solar yard lights and rechargeable solar batteries. They have been available for over 20 years. The cost is surprisingly inexpensive and brightness of solar lights has improved with LED technology.

For example, at Walmart the 97 cent simple small pathway lights on black plastic stakes line my sidewalks in front and backyard. From $10 to $30 are brighter solar spot lights that I uplight landscaping and garden decor. With a sunny spot in your yard, you can charge up a number of solar lights and bring indoors putting into a heavy vase to shine light in your darkest rooms in your house when power is off. Some lights work for only few hours others longer.

The little lithium rechargeable batteries aren't too hard to replace. But the new battery to put in when no longer recharging can cost more than the 97 cent light. The main thing is, that it is free electricity and the batteries and light parts can be recycled.

At least this can be a quick fix if you can't find a flashlight and don't want to risk burning candles and not wanting to breath smoke.

Hope everyone is able to reduce stress and keep calm and carry on. Stay healthy and stay tuned.