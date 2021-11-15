Inform yourself, speak up early on important issues

Parklets, the fairgrounds, water rates, traffic -- these are some of the topics that interest Calistogans. Do you have ideas about them?

I appreciate the thoughtful letters residents send us city council members. I’d like to say they make a difference. But as observers have noticed, by the time an issue is presented to the council, it may already have been essentially (if not legally) decided. That is because it has momentum: its proponents carefully developed it; city staff vetted it; and probably it was reviewed by a citizens’ committee. (In Calistoga committees consider proposals regarding planning/building, transportation, housing, and the environment.)

When a proposal has that momentum, the council is unlikely to gainsay it. Comments received on the council’s meeting date hoping to counter a proposal at that (relatively late) point in the process, will likely fall on unfertile soil.

How can you make a difference? Comments received sooner than later may be more effective. If you sign up at city hall (707-942-2805) you’ll receive council and committees’ agendas listing what topics are currently percolating. Your input then -- early in the process, when ideas are still taking form -- is more likely to matter. Letters to the committees are a good idea. Face-to-face conversations with committee members (who after all are your neighbors) -- and with relevant staff members -- are even better.

Our staff members are conscientious professionals in their fields---planning, law enforcement, public works, etc. But like anyone they may have preferences. We committee and council members, presented with staff’s expertise, must remain keenly attentive to public input. Concerned about the influence of staff recommendations on us, I once asked my colleagues to omit them from the agendas.

The recommendations are still there. Granted, they can be helpful. Still, the public has a right to expect the council to implement, responsibly, the people’s preferences first. Otherwise, Calistogans may reasonably find representatives who will.

Like many Calistogans, your council devotes considerable time to serving our community. But we aren’t endowed with particular wisdom when we’re elected. Receiving public comments we should not be defensive or dismissive. We should be better listeners than talkers.

So, Calistogans, if you can find time while working, raising kids, or managing health issues, be assured your ideas are welcome in the public forum, and more likely to matter the sooner you present them.

Donald Williams

Calistoga City Councilmember