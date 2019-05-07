Wine is the pinnacle of romance. Consider how a single bottle of wine, and maybe some candles for good measure, can set the mood for a special occasion. When you have that first sip, your palette awakens, your nose tickles with aromatic nuances, and your cheeks start to flush. Your guard fades, it’s easy to fall in love.
But what about the other side of wine? What about the people behind the scenes who harvest the grapes and make the wine? Does the romance of wine extend to them? Perhaps, but not the way you think.
Last summer, I volunteered at a biodynamic vineyard in Tuscany to learn about sustainable agriculture. From the moment of my arrival, I fell in love with the natural beauty that surrounded me. I lived at the end of a long driveway lined with Cyprus trees in a quaint terra-cotta farm house that overlooked vineyards and rolling hills. Rose bushes climbed trellises and lemon trees shaded the courtyard where roosters ran freely.
Everyday my team of fellow vineyard workers rose at six in the morning, and once the summer heat hit, five. The vineyard grew mostly Sangiovese, the famed grape used for Chianti Classico. After a few days, wire lifting became second nature to me: Lift the wire, clip the wire, tuck in the vines. Lift, clip, tuck. In the vineyard, my mind and body were stimulated by the fresh scent of summer, the texture of the vines and leaves, the constant crow of roosters and distant church bells, and the camaraderie with fellow workers. We passed the hours telling stories and singing songs, and just basking in the silence of the countryside and our own thoughts.
I asked an experienced vineyard worker, Giulia Rossi, for her perspective since she has worked in the vineyards of Australia, New Zealand, and her native country—Italy. “When I’m in the vineyard, I’m in harmony with nature and my heart beats with pride when I start to see to the vines growing properly. My touch is what guides the grapes growing process to maturity. So, I think yes, it’s romantic.”
When I transitioned to an urban winery in Boston, the rhythm of harvest was punctuated by pungent smells of fermenting grapes, nutrient additions, and activated yeast. Dirt caked my fingernails and callouses grew tough on my palms. Bruises ran up and down my legs from moving barrels, kegs, and other winery equipment. Even though exhaustion plagued my mind and body day after day, I saw progress. The punchdowns grew easier as I grew stronger. As the juice fermented, the sugars dropped and the temperatures rose. Defining characteristics of each varietal matured. The end of the harvest drew closer.
Claire Alb, a cellar worker and accomplished academic, talked to me about the cellar. She’s worked in France and New Zealand. “For me, winemaking can be romantic because it’s a treat for all five senses. You put all of your energy into the wine because you respect the process. And you meet the most passionate people; it’s easy to fall in love during harvest too.”
There’s something enchanting about winemaking. It’s a special process to be involved in, to nurture the growth of vines and fermenting grapes into a work of art. It's a delicate and intricate craft that requires lots of love, passion, and harmony with the hundreds of hands that make it possible from the vineyard to the cellar.
Agree or disagree? I’m interested in your opinion. Email oeckerson@gmail.com.