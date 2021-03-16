It's time to diversify Calistoga's economy

For a year we’ve been thrashed by Covid-19 — lives shivered, businesses challenged. Governments from Washington, D.C. to Calistoga, have responded to the distress. More might be done to help.

For example, Calistogans would have over $300,000 in their pockets next year if the city rebated as little as 5% of water and sewer revenue. If business license fees were eliminated, local businesses would collectively save almost $120,000. To address Calistogans’ immediate cash crunches those are modest measures. For the longer term, a thoughtful look to the horizon is appropriate.

In Calistoga, we’ve hitched our economic wagon to one horse, tourism. It’s been a good horse. But no horse runs forever. A team of horses, however, can keep the wagon moving even when one steed stumbles.

Before the pandemic, a huge amount — over half — of Calistoga’s revenue derived from tourist taxes. Even in this fiscal year of pandemic-diminished traveling, Calistoga is still projected to rely uneasily on tourism for 41% of its revenue.