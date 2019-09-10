This September, millions will walk out of workplaces and homes to join young climate strikers on the streets and demand an end to the age of fossil fuels and climate justice for everyone.
Calistoga, let's join the Strike. Meet at the Calistoga Library, at noon, Friday, Sept. 20. Bring a sign with your concern. We will walk to Cal Mart and return to the library. Our house is on fire — let’s act like it. We demand climate justice for everyone.
Hope to see you there.
Mary Sherman
Calistoga