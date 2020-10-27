Keep the generators on

I heard that some malcontents are trying to circulate a petition to have the electric generators (on south Washington Street) turned off at night. Kind of reminds me of the old saying, "You're damned if you do, and damned if you don't!"

I for one appreciate the fact that our town cares enough to install what must not be an inexpensive generator for its citizens.

Maybe the complainers would rather be like the residents of Lake Berryessa Estates who had no electricity for more than a week and lost all perishable food in their home?

My wife's father is over 90 years old and needs to get up once or twice a night, and it's comforting to know he has light to keep him from falling and getting injured.

Why not do something constructive like think about the comfort and safety of your fellow citizens instead of griping about a little temporary discomfort?

Again, thank you, Calistoga, and keep up the good work.

Jim Penkala

Calistoga