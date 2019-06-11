Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, beliefs and privacy. But when you are an elected official you have the obligation to explain yourself for voting a certain way. In that manner the people have a look into your thinking, reasonableness of the decision and why you voted the way you did.
An example of which was my vote for the PG&E temporary power station. During the course of the discussion it should have been obvious my primary concern was public safety. Secondarily was the hardship and inconvenience to more than three-quarters of the population being without electricity. Think 600 kids out of school. Think spoiled food. Think noise and air pollution if there are perhaps a hundred or more portable generators running, scattered around town.
It seemed to me that inconveniencing some folks that may wish to use the Community Garden and the future Dog Park was appropriate. Especially when you consider that some of those same people will benefit from not having their power shut off for days at a time.
That brings me to a vote that I made at the last council meeting. I did so without explaining my vote. I didn’t think I needed to. I voted for the Gay Pride Proclamation and to fly their flag as I have done for the last several years. We have a significant LGBTQ population. They are part of the fabric of our community. Our diversity is one of the strengths of Calistoga. Members of the LGBTQ community are workers, artists, performers, in city government, volunteers, members of our churches and donors to our many causes. They have been bullied, discriminated against, and just recently given the right to marry their partner. I feel lucky to count many as my friends.
So, you should not wonder why I voted the way I did. It is the RIGHT thing to do.
Gary Kraus
Calistoga City Council Member