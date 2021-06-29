Kudos to Calistoga for reviving Green Committee

Kudos to city of Calistoga for reviving their Green Committee, to the five newly selected members of the Green Committee who were appointed, and to the additional 14 citizens who expressed willingness to get involved.

The committee had their first meeting on Tuesday, June 22. They appear to have a range of useful experience and are organized and motivated to take action after being charged with making recommendations on climate change solutions for the city of Calistoga.

While the first half of meeting was dedicated to the swearing in, an explanation of the Brown Act and the election of a committee chair and vice-chair, the group easily identified three common areas of interest: a ban on gas power leaf blowers, the elimination or reduction of single-use plastics and forest protection.

While many ideas were shared, the committee will refine the list at a future meeting and vote to identify the top five or six issues that will be the object of their focused attention. Some members seem ready and eager to research their preferred area of interest. I would love to see the momentum of their first meeting continue as they meet monthly possibly supplemented with special meetings.