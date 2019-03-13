I have to express my extreme displeasure that negotiations are holding up scheduling of events, including sprint car races at the Napa County Fairgrounds. I and others have been assured for almost a year by Helene Franchi and others that contracts for 2019 would not be held up. Now I read in my local newspaper that was apparently not correct. Many people, myself included, have expressed our concern for years about the deteriorating conditions and lack of competent management at the fairgrounds. Now by continuing to drag your feet, people’s livelihoods are being impacted.
I have never received a response from our County CEO on any emails or messages I have sent him. Does he even know that Calistoga is in Napa County? Responses from Helene have always been slow in forthcoming, and the first time I actually received “current status” information, it was five months old. Our north county supervisor has consistently professed her lack of knowledge about the situation to the point I finally gave up asking. I have to ask, is County staff incompetent, untruthful, or just don’t care. Do we even have any representation in District 3? I don’t have the answers to these questions, I just know what I see. Maybe it is time for a change in management and leadership.
Scott Atkinson
Calistoga
The Weekly Calistogan reached out for a response from those county leaders mentioned in the letter. Their response:
"County staff has scheduled a closed session with the Board of Supervisors for Tuesday, March 12 to seek direction on the last and final offer on the sale of the property. In the meantime, County Public Works staff has been operating the fairground since January. Until the deal with the city is complete, regrettably, we cannot reveal details of the pending real estate transaction."