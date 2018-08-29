Don Williams is running for Calistoga City Council.
Don has a different view about the future of Calistoga. He believes we should return to following the General Plan, which, by state law, is the blueprint for the city's future.
Calistoga has a GP compiled by dozens of residents of all persuasions, after thousands of hours of volunteer effort. In the GP, the citizens of Calistoga called for limited growth and strict adherence to zoning and land use rules.
What we have had instead is a rush to break all the rules and allow development of hundreds of new rooms which will have a terrible and lasting impact on our quiet town. Don will give voice to these concerns of so many people who currently have no voice in city government.
I encourage everyone to vote for Don Williams. Let's save Calistoga.
Joe Bob Hitchcock
Calistoga