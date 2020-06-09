× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When violence broke out in Charlottesville in 2017, I watched in abject horror.

It was a city where I have deep family roots, where I spent many years, went to college, fell in love, started my career and started my family.

The sight of neo-Nazis brawling in front of the grand downtown church where my grandfather was once pastor was agonizing. The sight of torch-bearing men marching through the campus of the University of Virginia chanting anti-Semitic slogans was beyond my imagination. The video of a white supremacist murdering a woman at a downtown corner that I know so well broke my heart in ways that have still not healed.

Now it’s happening again, only on a scale that simply defies imagination. The violence is different this time, but violence nonetheless in America’s streets, and at a level not seen in generations.

I watched in mute horror last weekend as smoke rose over burning cars around City Hall in Philadelphia and over parts of Los Angeles and Washington D.C. Violence flared on streets I have walked and in places I have lived and loved. In other great American cities that I know less well – Minneapolis, Atlanta, Louisville and beyond – rage boiled over and violence flared.

It took many forms, including protesters clashing with police, police exerting disproportionate force, and provocateurs and hooligans hijacking peaceful protests for their own personal or political purposes.

The proximate cause of the protests that have sometimes led to this unrest is the horrifying and highly public death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. But it’s about so much more. The stories of African Americans about the barriers, harassment, and humiliations they encounter in the face of a system that’s stacked against them are heartbreaking. Even deeper than that, there is rage over growing economic inequality. A sense that our economic and political system doesn’t work for the common people, whether black, white, Latino or otherwise.

This has been building for a long time, with the slow unravelling of the middle class, the fraying of the social safety net, the deliberate debasement of honorable public service, and the coarsening of our political discourse.

“How did we get here?” New York Times columnist Paul Krugman wrote this week. “The core story of U.S. politics over the past four decades is that wealthy elites weaponized white racism to gain political power, which they used to pursue policies that enriched the already wealthy at workers’ expense.”

Add to this already dangerous mix, we’re in the midst of the worst pandemic since 1918-19, and the worst economic crisis since 1929.

So I was concerned that the violence that convulsed the Bay Area and the rest of the country over the weekend would come here too. Fortunately, I was wrong. Instead of anger and violence, we saw peaceful protest, with no damage and no arrests.

Where other police departments responded with batons and shields, Napa responded by sending the chief, in his every-day uniform, into the crowd.

When I saw the photo of Chief Robert Plummer kneeling before a crowd of protestors as he asked them to clear First Street, I told my wife, “That’s what leadership looks like.”

The protest Sunday ended peacefully. In this case, Napa got it right. I am proud of how our community responded and I hope we’ll keep getting it right for however long this awful era lasts.

You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

