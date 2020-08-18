Let's join 47 other cities in California and make Calistoga sustainable

This week, on Tuesday, the city council heard presentations on several items related to climate change and the environment, specifically, requiring all electric "reach" codes for new residential and municipal buildings, and the restoration of carbon sequestration. During this difficult economic time we must choose wisely and the presentations showed these areas to be cost effective financially, and offer a strong environmental return for generations to come. Adopting these practices can be a genuine first step for Calistoga in the move toward sustainability.