You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Let's join 47 other cities in California and make Calistoga sustainable

Let's join 47 other cities in California and make Calistoga sustainable

{{featured_button_text}}
Calistogan.jpg

This week, on Tuesday, the city council heard presentations on several items related to climate change and the environment, specifically, requiring all electric "reach" codes for new residential and municipal buildings, and the restoration of carbon sequestration. During this difficult economic time we must choose wisely and the presentations showed these areas to be cost effective financially, and offer a strong environmental return for generations to come. Adopting these practices can be a genuine first step for Calistoga in the move toward sustainability.

We will be in good company. According to the SF Chapter of the Sierra Club, 47 cities in California have already moved to 100% clean electricity, and of these, many are also working toward electrifying home heating (and transportation) to fully transition from fossil fuels across all sectors.

Let's join in and take a solid step forward by adopting as our own the climate actions outlined in the presentations.

Jennifer Norris

Calistoga

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News