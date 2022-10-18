Letter: Re-elect Anna Chouteau

Over the past several years our public officials have served our community in some of the most challenging of circumstances. Navigating the emergent and dire — wildfires, pandemic — and the myriad assessments and decisions guiding the long-arm of rebuilding and invigorating our local economy, Councilmember Anna Chouteau has demonstrated tenacity, industriousness, and a healthy measure of moxie. Qualities I believe are essential to be an effective leader in addressing St. Helena’s ongoing needs.

Our future relies on challenging our leaders of today to address our changing climate. Anna’s work to form the Napa County Climate Action Committee underscored her commitment to identifying areas to affect change, and then act. I trust Anna to work to build consensus with fellow leaders and our community to incorporate climate action goals into our city planning, policy and practices. Her qualifications to lead our city to a brighter, more climate-resilient future are remarkable (and well-detailed on annachouteau.com). Please join me in re-electing Anna Chouteau.