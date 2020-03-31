Make books available from libraries during the Shelter at Home order

There is a service that the library should be able to continue providing, that would have minimal human contact. Now more than ever, we need to be able to borrow books instead of having to add to our carbon footprint by accumulating more stuff buying books, and then getting them delivered. Patrons could request books as usual online, and be notified via email as usual, on their arrival at the Library branch. One could collect them, self checking out through the terminal already set up. Nothing new here at all. Just need to have a set time and day maybe twice a week, with minimal staff to open and close, and supervise if necessary, while maintaining the physical separation required by the COVID-19 Order.