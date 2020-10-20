 Skip to main content
Makras would bring perspective and experience to the city council

Spiro Makras has achieved professional success by exercising his keen intelligence, team spirit and tremendous work ethic. He is smart, kind and hard-working. 

Spiro has long loved Calistoga and, since moving here, he has been inspired to work on behalf of Calistogans on the city's Active Transportation Advisory Committee. Now he is a welcome candidate for city council.

Is Spiro perfect? Will he always say the thing or vote and act in a way that will please every Calistogan? No. And no. Yet his goal will be to serve all Calistogans.

In all these ways, I think Spiro is like our mayor and our current city council members. And as a new councilmember he would uphold the council's strong qualities, while bringing his own perspective, experience and humanity. 

I think Calistoga would be the better for it.

Erika Pusey

Calistoga

