"Mask slackers" shamed in Napa County during the 1918 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Recently, I posted a few related news articles from historic local newspapers on Facebook, showing how the 1918 pandemic was handled locally. It’s interesting. Most of the flu-related local news appears in October and November 1918 newspapers. Here’s a little summary of what I found:

The Spanish flu didn’t arrive in the San Francisco Bay Area until about September 1918, so even though it is thought to have begun in 1917 (probably somewhere in Asia, transmitted through German troops), it took a year for it to arrive here. Some say a visitor from Chicago brought it to San Francisco.

There were a few cases in Napa County, but I couldn’t find any reports of deaths. The City Health Officer (local Marshal), Henry Von Arx, issued an order in October 1918 mandating that “all persons within the Town of Calistoga shall, except when in their own room, home or apartment, wear a gauze mask of acceptable type over their mouth and nostrils.” Similar orders were issued in other parts of Napa County, punishable by fine and/or imprisonment (much like what Sonoma County is now doing). A few so-called “mask-slackers” were arrested in Napa in November 1918 for violating the order, and sentenced to 10 days in the county jail for failure to wear their “flu mask.” Part of their punishment appears to have been public humiliation as front page news. After all, no one wants to be a “mask-slacker!”