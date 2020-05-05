"Mask slackers" shamed in Napa County during the 1918 pandemic

Recently, I posted a few related news articles from historic local newspapers on Facebook, showing how the 1918 pandemic was handled locally. It’s interesting. Most of the flu-related local news appears in October and November 1918 newspapers. Here’s a little summary of what I found:
The Spanish flu didn’t arrive in the San Francisco Bay Area until about September 1918, so even though it is thought to have begun in 1917 (probably somewhere in Asia, transmitted through German troops), it took a year for it to arrive here. Some say a visitor from Chicago brought it to San Francisco.
There were a few cases in Napa County, but I couldn’t find any reports of deaths. The City Health Officer (local Marshal), Henry Von Arx, issued an order in October 1918 mandating that “all persons within the Town of Calistoga shall, except when in their own room, home or apartment, wear a gauze mask of acceptable type over their mouth and nostrils.” Similar orders were issued in other parts of Napa County, punishable by fine and/or imprisonment (much like what Sonoma County is now doing). A few so-called “mask-slackers” were arrested in Napa in November 1918 for violating the order, and sentenced to 10 days in the county jail for failure to wear their “flu mask.” Part of their punishment appears to have been public humiliation as front page news. After all, no one wants to be a “mask-slacker!”
Probably the most significant local action in 1918 was to delay the opening of the high school for 12 weeks in the fall, on account of the flu. When school finally reopened in mid-November, students were all requested to wear flu masks during school hours. Athletics were postponed for an additional week or two. There were also new daily cleaning protocols established in the school rooms.
It’s interesting also that, in 1918, they really didn’t know what they were dealing with. It was thought at the time that this was some sort of new bacterium. The concept of a virus was very new, and the connection between influenza and viruses didn’t click until a decade or two later. Unlike bacteria, the virus couldn’t be seen in a conventional microscope. All that was known was that it was a “very small rod-shaped germ,” and that it could be transmitted through the air by coughing or sneezing.
My grandfather was stationed in France in the U.S. Army during the flu pandemic. One of his favorite war stories was that the soldiers were all issued raw onions and ordered to eat them to ward off the flu. It probably wasn’t much fun a the time, but he sure laughed about it later in life!
Dean Enderlin
Calistoga
