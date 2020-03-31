Mayor to Calistoga: Maintain physical distance, take advantage of support programs

Dear Friends and Neighbors:
As we complete our third week of the shelter at home orders and face an additional four weeks ahead (until May 1), we want to ensue you have access to the information you need to help navigate through this period.
Thank you for the care and attention you have taken to adhere to the state and county public health orders. Overall, we have been doing a good job as a community following the directives and recommendations. There are opportunities for improvement we can all practice, so if you encounter people that are not following the guidelines, politely encourage them to do so. When you are out completing your essential tasks (i.e. grocery shopping, pharmacy visit, restaurant pick-up, gas station, banking, etc..) respect the distancing from employees working in those businesses as they are providing these important services. An extra thank you or smile does not cost anything and will go a long way.
While Social Distancing was the original phrase being used, we are beginning to speak in terms of Physical Distancing while maintaining social interaction. A minimum of 6 feet of distance between you and any person not residing within your home is required. We strongly encourage you to create and maintain social connections through phone calls, texts, emails, or social media. Do not be shy about reaching out to a neighbor or friend just to see how they are doing; it may help you as much as it helps them.
There are new resources being made available by federal, state and county agencies as well as non-profit organizations. If you are a business owner, an employee, a property owner, or a tenant, there are support programs for you to consider. The best way to access this constantly evolving information is via the website www.readynapacounty.org. It is a good source and worth the visit. Regarding financial resources, do not assume that you are not eligible. Read the information and apply for the programs, after all you have plenty of time on your hands now that your closets, garages and gardens have been cleaned and organized.
Appreciate the importance of exercise and fresh air to your wellbeing. Walk the dog, walk the kids, walk yourself one mile, one block or one length of the driveway but be sure to maintain that physical distance from others. Group exercise or activities that involve shared equipment, body contact, or close proximity to others is still strictly prohibited.
As always, the City is here to serve you (www.ci.calistoga.ca.us).
Stay safe. Stay healthy. Stay strong. Be patient. Be kind to one another!
Chris Canning, Mayor
Cell: (707) 815-2105, email ccanning@ci.calistoga.ca.us
