Mayor to Calistoga: Maintain physical distance, take advantage of support programs

Dear Friends and Neighbors:

As we complete our third week of the shelter at home orders and face an additional four weeks ahead (until May 1), we want to ensue you have access to the information you need to help navigate through this period.

Thank you for the care and attention you have taken to adhere to the state and county public health orders. Overall, we have been doing a good job as a community following the directives and recommendations. There are opportunities for improvement we can all practice, so if you encounter people that are not following the guidelines, politely encourage them to do so. When you are out completing your essential tasks (i.e. grocery shopping, pharmacy visit, restaurant pick-up, gas station, banking, etc..) respect the distancing from employees working in those businesses as they are providing these important services. An extra thank you or smile does not cost anything and will go a long way.