Media needs to respect privacy when reporting fire damage

With every wildfire that we’ve experienced in Calistoga, I’ve learned something. The Valley Fire of 2015: People working together during a disaster to help our neighbors in Lake County. Tubbs Fire: Have a go bag ready. Kincade Fire: Pack fewer things in go bag. LNU Lightning Complex: How Cal Fire base camp operates. Glass Fire: Respect for privacy.
It’s been four days since my family and I evacuated from Calistoga very early Monday morning to my Mom’s in Rohnert Park. The Glass Fire started on Sunday, Sept. 27. We were awoken by the Nixle alert at 4:30 a.m. that a fire had broken out in St. Helena. I started listening to the scanner, looking at social media and the fire cameras. The fire was spreading, but wasn’t threatening the town. Evacuations in the area of Deer Park started immediately; the hospital, resorts, homes, wineries, etc. …
ABC7 News had their helicopter in the air and streamed live all day. Every time I watched the live video their focus was on the little valley where the resort Calistoga Ranch was located. The fire was slowly coming down into the valley, but I could see the red fire-retardant lines above the resort. It looked like Calistoga Ranch was going to be saved. But things changed that Sunday night. Spot fires were spreading on the valley floor and two separate fires started on St. Helena Road. They merged together and made a run for Santa Rosa. This was all before 9 p.m. Sunday night. We were suddenly receiving Nixle alert after Nixle alert about evacuations in Sonoma County.
It was as if the October firestorm of 2017 was happening all over again, just a little bit south instead. That October night, fire was on three sides of the valley from the Tubbs, Atlas and Nuns Fires. This time it was the Glass Fire that started on the east side of Napa Valley and spread to Sonoma County. For the second time, the City of Calistoga was under mandatory evacuation.
On Monday morning, someone got onto the property of Calistoga Ranch and posted a picture on social media of the reception building destroyed by fire. That picture spread like wildfire all over the internet. It was in a mandatory evacuation zone, no one was supposed to be there. Because of safety issues, the owners, management and employees weren’t allowed on property to access the damage. Maybe only that one building burned down and the employees still had their jobs? Without knowing how much was damaged reservations were being cancelled or moved to another hotel or pushed to another date.
Later that night, without permission from the owners, someone went back onto the property and filmed it and said nothing was left. In that instant people lost their job. There was no respect of privacy to the owners and those that put their hard work and dedication into making Calistoga Ranch the hidden gem of the Napa Valley. The owners and management should have had the opportunity to view the property damage themselves and then choose how they were going to break the news to the employees that they lost their job and vacationers lost their favorite hotel. It is difficult telling someone they lost their home, business, or a loved one. But, there is a way how loss can be told in a kind, gentle, caring manner instead of blasting it on social media for all the world to see before you’ve had a chance to see it for yourself.
Another example of showing no respect of privacy to those who lost their home to wildfire was a post made on the local Nextdoor.com website. Someone, whose home survived thought they were helping their neighbors by posting every single address and last name of the homes that burned down on their street. Thankfully Nextdoor took that post down. The person was not helping. It was rude and unkind to publish that information. Saying which house burned down or survived publicly opens the door to looters. This person could have been more compassionate and contacted the neighbors in person. But instead, they chose to tell others before those who did lose their home were ready to face the truth.
In talking with a group online for only those who have lost their home to wildfire, many said they would prefer to find out about the loss of their home in person or from a good friend who they asked to check on the home. In one instance, one of the homeowners found out they lost their home from the news media. A TV reporter was standing in front of their burned-out home, said the address and then started saying what they saw. That TV reporter didn’t ask them for permission to use their home as a backdrop. The homeowner was hoping to salvage some things that the TV reporter had pointed out, but by the time they were allowed onto the property to sift through the ashes, those items were gone.
We lost our home in 2017 to the Tubbs Fire. We found out ourselves by going back that morning in person. Our property manager didn’t know we had and when she found us, told us in person as well. We didn’t find out through social media or TV news reports. Seeing the damage in person allowed us to grieve in private as a family. We had the choice of making it public on social media or keeping it private to only those close to us.
With these instances, I decided to see if there were laws about journalists coming onto private property. According to the website “Committee to Protect Journalists” (cpj.org): “Journalists in the United States and other nations may not enter private property without the consent of the owner or resident, even if they have been accompanying police authorities responding to a situation ... Even when reporters gain access without being stopped, they can be arrested for trespass and property owners may sue them after the fact, seeking damages for trespass or invasion of privacy,” the U.S.-based Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press notes in its field guide.”
Our community has been hurting since 2017 with these wildfires. My hope is that you respect those who have lost their home, business or job to wildfire. Be there for them. Have compassion. Support them the best way you can. Listen to them, let them vent about losing a special trinket from their grandparent. But, please respect their right to privacy and let them decide if they want that information known to the general public.
Michelle Hickman
Calistoga
