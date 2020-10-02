Media needs to respect privacy when reporting fire damage

Another example of showing no respect of privacy to those who lost their home to wildfire was a post made on the local Nextdoor.com website. Someone, whose home survived thought they were helping their neighbors by posting every single address and last name of the homes that burned down on their street. Thankfully Nextdoor took that post down. The person was not helping. It was rude and unkind to publish that information. Saying which house burned down or survived publicly opens the door to looters. This person could have been more compassionate and contacted the neighbors in person. But instead, they chose to tell others before those who did lose their home were ready to face the truth.

In talking with a group online for only those who have lost their home to wildfire, many said they would prefer to find out about the loss of their home in person or from a good friend who they asked to check on the home. In one instance, one of the homeowners found out they lost their home from the news media. A TV reporter was standing in front of their burned-out home, said the address and then started saying what they saw. That TV reporter didn’t ask them for permission to use their home as a backdrop. The homeowner was hoping to salvage some things that the TV reporter had pointed out, but by the time they were allowed onto the property to sift through the ashes, those items were gone.