Memories of Calistoga and the SP Railroad

I am a graduate of Napa High, class of '59, and Napa County has been a part of my family history for years. My father started working for the SP Railroad in 1916, and was the SP signal maintainer for Napa County for over 12 years. In 1919 he met my mother in Calistoga, at the Calistoga Hotel, I think it was called.

We lived in the SP house in Napa on 8th St. where the Wine Train now has their yard. I was raised in a SP house painted in SP colors. I do think the color of the SP station (now the Calistoga Depot) should stay in the color of the SP history, especially since Calistoga was the end of the local rail line.

Also my aunt and uncle owned the Shady Nook resort at 1125 Lincoln Ave. in the 1940s and '50s. My sister lived in Calistoga for over 40 years and started working at Kelly's Restaurant in the early 1950s, and then on to other jobs, at one time working for Doc Wilkinson.

Sometime in the late 1950s, my brother-in-law was injured in a boiler explosion while working at, I think, the Lakeside Dairy in Calistoga. His name was Ed Collins.