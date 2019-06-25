So much overblown energy and negativity about Councilman Williams' abstention. It needlessly upstaged the positivity of the passing resolution. And ironically, those pointing fingers and making a mountain of this mole hill showed him zero respect for what he explained was his own private matter. He may be on the city council, but he's still entitled to his own private matters, as are all of us.
But worst yet, in my opinion, were the two fellow council members, one past and one present, who thought it appropriate to publicly join in on the bashing of a peer, who they know (or should know by now) is as open minded and accepting as anyone in town. Such poor politicking. Sorry, Mr. Kraus, that was simply the wrong thing to do.
Daniel Roberts
Calistoga