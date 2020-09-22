My Big Fat Greek Wedding

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Surely I can't be the only one in the Napa Valley who, upon reading about Spiro Makras' hosting the wedding of his son at his Calistoga home recently, immediately thought of the popular film. While the connection of the film to the wedding is amusing, Makras' disregard of Napa County Public Health recommendations is not. The Calistoga Police Department was called to this event twice by complaints of no social distancing in the group of 30 guests.

Makras appeared only a few weeks ago on the Calistoga scene, announcing his campaign for a seat on the city council. I understand he has a friend on the council who suggested he use a similar tactic of voting for only him although there are two seats open.

So, here's this guy most of us have never heard of, asking us to vote only for him Nov. 3. There are two open seats on the council, and returning council persons Michael Dunsford and Irais Lopez-Ortega, and Lisa Gift are running for the two seats.

Why would anyone vote for Makras, who already has shown poor instincts and judgment? We have three other known and qualified candidates to vote for.

Stephanie Duff-Ericksen

Calistoga