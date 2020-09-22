My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Surely I can't be the only one in the Napa Valley who, upon reading about Spiro Makras' hosting the wedding of his son at his Calistoga home recently, immediately thought of the popular film. While the connection of the film to the wedding is amusing, Makras' disregard of Napa County Public Health recommendations is not. The Calistoga Police Department was called to this event twice by complaints of no social distancing in the group of 30 guests.
Makras appeared only a few weeks ago on the Calistoga scene, announcing his campaign for a seat on the city council. I understand he has a friend on the council who suggested he use a similar tactic of voting for only him although there are two seats open.
So, here's this guy most of us have never heard of, asking us to vote only for him Nov. 3. There are two open seats on the council, and returning council persons Michael Dunsford and Irais Lopez-Ortega, and Lisa Gift are running for the two seats.
Why would anyone vote for Makras, who already has shown poor instincts and judgment? We have three other known and qualified candidates to vote for.
Stephanie Duff-Ericksen
Calistoga
Editor's note: The following is a response from Spiro Makras.
It’s unfortunate, but this is beginning to look like a character assassination. It is time for us to look forward and discuss the important issues at hand and why I am running for Calistoga City Council.
I appreciate both the history of this beautiful town and its potential. I would like the opportunity to help preserve Calistoga’s small-town charm and connected community, while addressing important issues relating to its future. We need to find creative ways to protect the unique character of Calistoga, to enhance our community services, and rebuild our local retail. With my business background, family support and community involvement (member of the Calistoga Active Transportation Committee CATC, volunteer with USDA & Catholic Charities Food Distribution), I feel well qualified to represent the hardworking families and the retired residents of the city.
I welcome one and all to contact me directly to discuss in more detail my positions and candidacy. I can be contacted at: www.electspiromakras.com
