"I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ice Cream"
Published in 1927 words and music by Howard Johnson,
It was a hot day in Calistoga as I headed for Cheer Bar, a new kid in town; and I thought a welcome addition to Lincoln Avenue.
Menu in hand I read the flavors served were "Vanilla, Chocolate, and Strawberry" only. A shadow came over me, but calling upon my patient self, (the other me) who also loved ice cream, I perused the fare.
The bargain of the day or more appropriately stated was Cheer Bar’s weekly deal 'The Monday Sunday' is $7 most days but--and cheers to it--on Monday is $5.
The proprietors were welcoming and chatty. I wished them great success, though, at that moment, my vote was still out.
Doubt slipped away like two-time overall World Cup champion skier Bode Miller on a bunny slope since I had a front seat to the imminent building of Cheer Bar’s 'Monday Sundae.'
Not since I was a kid did I enjoy watching a Sundae made at a real soda fountain; I was a tingle.
First, I watched the server who was charmingly dressed in black and white with a bow tie in the manner of the old time soda jerk, shake cream to whipped perfection. He then scooped a generous dollop of Vanilla ice cream on to bits and pieces of a sugar cone. Next, he squeezed warm Fox’s U-bet syrup, the beau monde of toppings on and in the blink of an eye, Mr. Bowtie spooned a sprinkling of chopped nuts to decorate the waiting for deliciousness. Fresh whipped cream topped the production, and just when I thought it was a done deal, a deep dark stemless cherry came to sit on the top.
My Monday Sundae with all the tasty accessories revealed, what this New Yorker knew; true happiness is a mingling of crunchy, crispy, gooey, frozen, warm and sweet, and a spoon. It doesn't get any better than that. A foodies dream come true.
Will I go back again? You can bet on it!
Addendum: I was "over the moon" because for a little while; I was a kid, on a swing-around-stool at the ice cream counter long ago in Brooklyn.
Barbara Hana-Austin
Calistoga