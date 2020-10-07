My turn: Ending my journalism career

The editorial pages would not be the same without the newspaper’s opinion and for the past many years, those opinions have been crafted by an editorial board. The current members are Gail Showley, Chuck Meibeyer, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Norma Ferriz, Dave Yewell and Peter McCrea. This group meets for some 90 minutes each Friday to talk to local people about different issues. Most recently, the board interviewed the eight people running for St. Helena City Council.

It takes a lot of time to serve on the editorial board and it is not for the faint of heart. I thank each of those who have served on the board, both in the past and today. As editor, I tried to keep the community informed of local doings and this group really helped me do that.

I know that there are many people who have helped me along the way, I thank each and every one of you, I know I’ve forgotten to thank many people, please forgive me, but time and space are sort.

As I leave the St. Helena Star, I leave it in the capable hands of Jesse Duarte. You all know Jesse, who will continue to do a great job as a senior reporter. And, I’m sure he’ll have some help from Sean Scully, the editor of the Napa Valley Register. Thank you, Jesse, for sharing the work of the St. Helena Star with me.