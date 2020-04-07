Napa County Grand Jury seeks applicants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we enter a second month of shelter-at-home and physical distancing, we all share a hope that things will return to some semblance of normal in a few weeks. As we await that date, it’s a good time to consider how you can give back to your community in the coming year. One excellent way is by serving on the Napa County Grand Jury.

Each county in California selects a 19-person civil grand jury every year, serving from July through June. As opposed to criminal grand juries, these civil grand juries are self-directed and have tremendous leeway in deciding what aspects of county and city government to investigate and report on. The jury’s findings and recommendations become public record and must be responded to by the applicable entities of local government.

Over the past few years Napa County grand juries have issued a number of reports that have raised awareness and created change on a number of important topics. These include the need for a Browns Valley fire station, the issues with red-light cameras, conditions in the jail and juvenile hall, farmworker housing, and the proliferation of short-term vacation rentals, to name a few.