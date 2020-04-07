Napa County Grand Jury seeks applicants

As we enter a second month of shelter-at-home and physical distancing, we all share a hope that things will return to some semblance of normal in a few weeks. As we await that date, it’s a good time to consider how you can give back to your community in the coming year. One excellent way is by serving on the Napa County Grand Jury.
Each county in California selects a 19-person civil grand jury every year, serving from July through June. As opposed to criminal grand juries, these civil grand juries are self-directed and have tremendous leeway in deciding what aspects of county and city government to investigate and report on. The jury’s findings and recommendations become public record and must be responded to by the applicable entities of local government.
Over the past few years Napa County grand juries have issued a number of reports that have raised awareness and created change on a number of important topics. These include the need for a Browns Valley fire station, the issues with red-light cameras, conditions in the jail and juvenile hall, farmworker housing, and the proliferation of short-term vacation rentals, to name a few.
While grand jury service does involve an investment of your time on a weekly basis, the almost unfettered access to information and public officials makes that investment quite worthwhile. Plus, you will be serving in the important role of “community watchdog,” holding local government accountable for its actions. Given the challenges we will all be facing after this crisis passes, the jury is sure to play an important role in our community in the years ahead.
Although schedules may be forced to change a bit, The Napa Superior Court is accepting applications until April 30 from county residents who are interested in serving on the 2020-2021 Grand Jury. Applications and information may be found at napacourt.com. Interviews will be conducted in May or June, and the new Jury will be empaneled in early July.
The 2019-2020 Grand Jury is currently finishing up its reports, having had to adapt to new ways of conducting business during the pandemic. Those reports should start to appear soon and will be covered in the Napa Valley Register. I encourage all Napa County residents to look for these reports when they come out and read them in their entirety on the Napa Court website.
Diane Shepp
President, Napa Chapter
California Grand Jury Association
