Napa Valley hotels expect slow, gradual recovery

Research indicates there is some pent-up demand among would-be tourists, especially millennials and those within driving distance, but not nearly enough to get us back to normal anytime soon.

Gallagher expects hotel receipts to be 10% of the previous year for the month of July, 20% per month through December, and up to only 75% by next June.

Enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures – and the communication of those measures to potential visitors – will be crucial for hotels.

Gallagher ran down some of those protocols: plexiglass shields at front desks, no valet parking, no more than two people in an elevator, no high-touch objects like pens and paper and coffee machines in guest rooms, and extra toilet paper available only on request.

The cleaning protocols are extraordinary. Housekeeping will not enter the room during a guest’s stay unless absolutely necessary. After checkout, the room will be left untouched for 24 hours before being thoroughly cleaned. Then the cleaned room will be closed to guests for another 24 to 48 hours, just to be on the safe side.

The extra precautions won’t be cheap. Between that additional cost and the likelihood of lower than normal occupancy, Gallagher expects some hotels to stay closed this summer rather than operate in the red.