New blood needed on the city council

I have lived in Calistoga for many years. My husband and I have three children. I am a hairstylist/beautician and my husband is a sous-chef. We are both so incredibly lucky to live and work in one of the best small towns in The Valley.

I can honestly say we need new blood on the city council. I feel that there has been too much growth in our town. Two new resorts will be opening soon, and another hotel is scheduled to break ground shortly.

We have gotten to know Spiro who is running for city council and his wife Callie. Our families have become friends. He is easy to talk to and has very good ideas about how to keep our town great for hard working families. I agree with Spiro about controlling growth. I do not hear that from any of the other candidates who are running.

We are raising our three boys and want our town to remain family friendly and safe. I know these issues are just as important to Spiro and he will make a great council member. Vote for Spiro Makras.

Cecilia Ramirez

Calistoga