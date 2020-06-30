No parades equals no summer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m sorry, it’s not summer. Not really. I know, the calendar says summer started on June 20. It’s certainly hot enough, with temperatures in the mid-90s in most of the Upvalley. But it is not summer, because there are no parades.

Every year, I mark the passage of summer by the number of parades. In the past, if I didn’t get to at least one, I felt cheated.

In summers past, the parade season started with Memorial Day and the Lower Lake Daze Parade. It was held at the same day and time as the start of the Indy 500, so that was a problem – I wanted to watch the best drivers in the world go around the Indianapolis Speedway — but I opted for the parade. I usually had to cover it for a newspaper.

It was usually hot, so the water sprayed on the crowd by the comic team of the Lower Lake Fire Department was welcome … mostly. And, there was always a group of young boys who brought squirt guns to fight back … but sooner or later, they had to realize a firehose will beat a squirt gun any day of the week.