Our best deal yet

Now here’s the payoff I promised in return for your patience. We’re so sure that you’ll like what you see if you subscribe that we’re offering the best deal I have ever seen on digital subscriptions: Starting Monday, May 3, we’re offering 6 months of digital access for just $1 to new subscribers.

Will $1 pay our bills and secure the Register’s financial future? Of course not.

But we’re confident that when that six months is up, you’ll want to stay on as a subscriber even at the modestly higher regular rate.

If you’ve thought about subscribing, now is the time to do it. If you’ve let your subscription lapse for whatever reason, now is the time to come back.

We are sure you’ll be glad you did. That’s why we’re willing to gamble on such a low rate.

If you’re interested in this unprecedented deal, visit go.napavalleyregister.com/may1.