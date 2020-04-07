Overnight, COVID-19 changed our lives, and we all lost something

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I don’t know about you, but for me the days have gone by fast and the weeks have felt like years since the Coronavirus outbreak has reached our country. Never in a million years would I have ever guessed that we would be experiencing a situation like this. The country is in lockdown, people across the world are suffering physically, mentally and economically, and there are no answers as to when we will begin to get back to a life outside of our homes.

Because of the gravity of the situation, it is extremely important to take care of yourself on all levels, but I believe your mental health is number one. If you can feel your feelings and keep moving forward, you will be in a more positive space when this all ends and will be able to meet the challenges ahead with more positivity and grit.