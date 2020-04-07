Overnight, COVID-19 changed our lives, and we all lost something

I don’t know about you, but for me the days have gone by fast and the weeks have felt like years since the Coronavirus outbreak has reached our country. Never in a million years would I have ever guessed that we would be experiencing a situation like this. The country is in lockdown, people across the world are suffering physically, mentally and economically, and there are no answers as to when we will begin to get back to a life outside of our homes.
Because of the gravity of the situation, it is extremely important to take care of yourself on all levels, but I believe your mental health is number one. If you can feel your feelings and keep moving forward, you will be in a more positive space when this all ends and will be able to meet the challenges ahead with more positivity and grit.
The first practice I would recommend is to take some time to reflect so you can identify what you are feeling. Is it anxiety, depression, anger, grief? So many emotions are bubbling to the surface for everyone across the world, and it’s important to name it so you can tame it. Otherwise they can fester beneath the surface of your consciousness, and it can play out in ways that you may not expect. If you live with others, or you live alone, your emotional fitness is extremely important. If you live alone, stay in close contact with friends and family. And if you live with others, be mindful of giving each other space and asking for what you need in order to protect your inner space.
One thing that I have felt is grief. Seemingly overnight, life changed, and we all lost something. We grieve not being able to live our daily life as we once did, being able to hug and spend time with our loved ones. There is the loss of our security, predictability, and most of all the loss (or the fear of the loss) of the people that we love due to the illness.
The magnitude of the loss varies from person to person, but we are all experiencing it as a collective. It’s important to be aware of minimizing your own personal losses. Meaning, maybe this hasn’t impacted your life in extreme ways and you have feelings of guilt about that or you think that you don’t have the “right” to be depressed because others are being hit so much harder by this.
If this is you, PLEASE don’t dismiss yourself! You matter, your feelings matter, and everything that is coming up is for your highest good. By listening to that voice, you are going to be able to tend to it and comfort it. In doing this, you will be able to make it through with a lot less personal angst.
And finally, I offer to you something that has been helping me immensely throughout the past couple of weeks, and that is the choice to surrender this to God, Spirit, whatever you choose to name your higher power. Because none of this makes sense, and spending time trying to figure it out, will just create more pain.
Spiritual Seed: Give it all up and trust that whatever happens, we will get through this together.
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Kate Messmer Jessup is a Spiritual Coach. You can contact her at contactme@peaceofkate.com or find out more about her services at www.peaceofkate.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.