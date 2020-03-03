PG&E: Harden your outdated power grid

The Trump administration also sought to shift the blame for California’s wildfires from climate change to California’s “liberal” government for allowing its water — implying it could have been used to put out wildfires — to flow into the Pacific Ocean. One of the first actions taken by Zinke’s replacement after he was forced to resign — a former lobbyist for California’s Central Valley’s Wetlands Water District — was to divert water from Northern California to areas controlled by the water district he once represented.

The latest political entrant, fanning embers with his hyperactive right hand, is presidential candidate Bernie Sanders now running ads on YouTube assailing PG&E for its environmental and corporate sins and calling for a government takeover. In response, a PG&E spokesman memorialized PG&E’s commitment to the environment: “(PG&E) recognizes the foundational role clean energy has in enabling this transition, and is making significant progress in doing our part with more than 85% of our delivered energy coming from non-emitting resources today.”